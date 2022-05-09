Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: MITO) Shares Might Go Down -87.99% This Year

In the last trading session, 5.26 million shares of the Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.18, and it changed around -$0.03 or -13.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.76M. MITO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.45, offering almost -1261.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.21, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -16.67% since then. We note from Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 436.72K.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MITO as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) trade information

Instantly MITO has showed a red trend with a performance of -13.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3800 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 52.63%. The company’s shares are currently down -78.01% year-to-date, but still down -55.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) is -72.35% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.37, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 92.41% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MITO is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2122.22% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -455.56% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) estimates and forecasts

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -83.99 percent over the past six months and at a 93.40% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 12.20%.

MITO Dividends

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 11.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp shares, and 10.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.18%. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp stock is held by 17 institutions, with Ikarian Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.83% of the shares, which is about 0.48 million shares worth $0.4 million.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, with 0.30% or 0.17 million shares worth $0.15 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 23317.0 shares worth $19819.0, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares.