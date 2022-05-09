Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1.0 million shares of the Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.59, and it changed around -$0.34 or -8.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $316.71M. SEV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.49, offering almost -1222.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.58, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 0.28% since then. We note from Sono Group N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.94 million.

Sono Group N.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SEV as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sono Group N.V. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.24 for the current quarter.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) trade information

Instantly SEV has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.10 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.44%. The company’s shares are currently down -62.72% year-to-date, but still down -9.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) is -23.62% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.87, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 66.97% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SEV is forecast to be at a low of $7.59 and a high of $13.91. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -287.47% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -111.42% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) estimates and forecasts

Sono Group N.V. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry.

1 analysts expect Sono Group N.V. to make $110k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

SEV Dividends

Sono Group N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 66.62% of Sono Group N.V. shares, and 1.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.28%.