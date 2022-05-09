Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 2.6 million shares of the Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.77, and it changed around -$0.02 or -1.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.19M. SONM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.95, offering almost -932.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.47, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.96% since then. We note from Sonim Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.66 million.

Sonim Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SONM as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sonim Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.6 for the current quarter.

Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) trade information

Instantly SONM has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8800 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.5%. The company’s shares are currently down -15.97% year-to-date, but still up 29.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) is -1.86% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.44 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 96.15% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SONM is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2497.4% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2497.4% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM) estimates and forecasts

Sonim Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -63.46 percent over the past six months and at a 68.14% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 22.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -14.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $14.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -8.40%.

Sonim Technologies Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 37.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 25.00% per year for the next five years.

SONM Dividends

Sonim Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 08 and March 14.

Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.37% of Sonim Technologies Inc. shares, and 6.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.39%. Sonim Technologies Inc. stock is held by 20 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 1.54% of the shares, which is about 0.25 million shares worth $0.67 million.

Jane Street Group, LLC, with 0.60% or 95603.0 shares worth $0.26 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.16 million shares worth $0.42 million, making up 0.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 87544.0 shares worth around $0.24 million, which represents about 0.54% of the total shares outstanding.