Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX: SKYH) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 6.26 million shares of the Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX:SKYH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.31, and it changed around $1.07 or 17.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $356.51M. SKYH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $43.41, offering almost -493.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.18% since then. We note from Sky Harbour Group Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.83 million.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX:SKYH) trade information

Instantly SKYH has showed a green trend with a performance of 17.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.35 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.46%. The company’s shares are currently down -28.12% year-to-date, but still down -5.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX:SKYH) is -38.05% down in the 30-day period.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation (SKYH) estimates and forecasts

SKYH Dividends

Sky Harbour Group Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX:SKYH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.13% of Sky Harbour Group Corporation shares, and 75.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 107.40%. Sky Harbour Group Corporation stock is held by 48 institutions, with Karpus Management, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 13.85% of the shares, which is about 1.88 million shares worth $19.16 million.

Highbridge Capital Management, LLC., with 7.02% or 0.95 million shares worth $9.7 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fd and AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.22 million shares worth $2.18 million, making up 1.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd held roughly 0.15 million shares worth around $1.5 million, which represents about 1.09% of the total shares outstanding.