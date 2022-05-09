Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SILK) In 2022: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1.17 million shares of the Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $32.96, and it changed around -$1.87 or -5.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.22B. SILK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $67.49, offering almost -104.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $27.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.45% since then. We note from Silk Road Medical Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 304.92K.

Silk Road Medical Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended SILK as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Silk Road Medical Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.36 for the current quarter.

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) trade information

Instantly SILK has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 40.75 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.12%. The company’s shares are currently down -22.65% year-to-date, but still down -5.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) is -23.30% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.96 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $52.43, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 37.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SILK is forecast to be at a low of $43.00 and a high of $73.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -121.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -30.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) estimates and forecasts

Silk Road Medical Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -45.12 percent over the past six months and at a -1.39% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 32.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $26.43 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Silk Road Medical Inc to make $30.29 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $21.13 million and $21.3 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 25.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 42.20%.

SILK Dividends

Silk Road Medical Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.59% of Silk Road Medical Inc shares, and 108.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 111.77%. Silk Road Medical Inc stock is held by 249 institutions, with Capital World Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 9.97% of the shares, which is about 3.48 million shares worth $191.46 million.

Wasatch Advisors Inc, with 9.55% or 3.33 million shares worth $183.35 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.77 million shares worth $152.69 million, making up 7.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd held roughly 1.19 million shares worth around $69.88 million, which represents about 3.41% of the total shares outstanding.