Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In the last trading session, 2.3 million shares of the Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.57, and it changed around -$0.23 or -1.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.31B. SHLS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.61, offering almost -177.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.58, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.4% since then. We note from Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.93 million.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) trade information

Instantly SHLS has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.21 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.5%. The company’s shares are currently down -44.16% year-to-date, but still up 35.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) is -11.31% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.04 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.14 day(s).

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) estimates and forecasts

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -58.56 percent over the past six months and at a 45.45% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 21.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -42.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $46.51 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Shoals Technologies Group Inc. to make $73.46 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $38.75 million and $45.6 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 20.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 61.10%.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -88.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 71.86% per year for the next five years.

SHLS Dividends

Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 14 and March 18.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.32% of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. shares, and 108.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 110.11%. Shoals Technologies Group Inc. stock is held by 256 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 19.08% of the shares, which is about 19.88 million shares worth $483.05 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 10.88% or 11.33 million shares worth $275.35 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 4.07 million shares worth $114.33 million, making up 3.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 4.0 million shares worth around $112.4 million, which represents about 3.84% of the total shares outstanding.