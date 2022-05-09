Risk-Takers Will Like Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS).

In today’s recent session, 0.64 million shares of the Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.55, and it changed around $0.07 or 13.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.81M. BAOS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.87, offering almost -967.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.41, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.45% since then. We note from Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.09 million.

Instantly BAOS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 13.00% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6450 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.73%. The company’s shares are currently down -46.13% year-to-date, but still down -9.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) is -16.84% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.5 day(s).

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 30.

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 72.45% of Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited shares, and 0.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.29%. Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited stock is held by 3 institutions, with Citadel Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.08% of the shares, which is about 22354.0 shares worth $39119.0.

The former held 3117.0 shares worth $5049.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.