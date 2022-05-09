Renovare Environmental Inc.’s (RENO): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In today’s recent session, 0.66 million shares of the Renovare Environmental Inc. (NASDAQ:RENO) have been traded, and its beta is 1.40. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.21, and it changed around -$0.1 or -30.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.90M. RENO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.85, offering almost -780.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.30, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -42.86% since then. We note from Renovare Environmental Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 296.91K.

Renovare Environmental Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended RENO as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Renovare Environmental Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Renovare Environmental Inc. (NASDAQ:RENO) trade information

Instantly RENO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -30.80% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3780 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 44.44%. The company’s shares are currently down -55.76% year-to-date, but still down -12.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Renovare Environmental Inc. (NASDAQ:RENO) is -40.43% down in the 30-day period.

Renovare Environmental Inc. (RENO) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 135.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.81 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Renovare Environmental Inc. to make $2.58 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.5 million and $3.04 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 12.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -15.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.90%.

RENO Dividends

Renovare Environmental Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 18.

Renovare Environmental Inc. (NASDAQ:RENO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.45% of Renovare Environmental Inc. shares, and 6.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.63%. Renovare Environmental Inc. stock is held by 22 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 5.96% of the shares, which is about 0.88 million shares worth $1.22 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 1.85% or 0.27 million shares worth $0.38 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.61 million shares worth $0.84 million, making up 4.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.26 million shares worth around $0.36 million, which represents about 1.75% of the total shares outstanding.