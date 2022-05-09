RealNetworks Inc. (NASDAQ: RNWK): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In today’s recent session, 1.28 million shares of the RealNetworks Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) have been traded, and its beta is 1.50. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.55, and it changed around $0.08 or 18.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.70M. RNWK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.80, offering almost -409.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.46, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 16.36% since then. We note from RealNetworks Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 253.21K.

RealNetworks Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) trade information

Instantly RNWK has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 18.80% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5833 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.71%. The company’s shares are currently down -52.55% year-to-date, but still down -7.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, RealNetworks Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) is -16.99% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 81.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RNWK is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -445.45% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -445.45% from its current level to reach the projected low.

RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 20.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -12.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect RealNetworks Inc. to make $12.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $14.56 million and $14.5 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -19.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -11.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.10%.

RNWK Dividends

RealNetworks Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 02 and August 08.

RealNetworks Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 45.39% of RealNetworks Inc. shares, and 25.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 45.99%. RealNetworks Inc. stock is held by 56 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 4.14% of the shares, which is about 1.96 million shares worth $1.92 million.

CM Management, LLC, with 3.06% or 1.45 million shares worth $1.42 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Core Equity 2 Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.68 million shares worth $0.66 million, making up 1.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Core Equity 2 Portfolio held roughly 0.45 million shares worth around $0.38 million, which represents about 0.96% of the total shares outstanding.