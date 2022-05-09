Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA): Would You Buy Today?

In today’s recent session, 1.55 million shares of the Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $90.35, and it changed around -$12.1 or -11.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.42B. OKTA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $276.30, offering almost -205.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $100.05, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -10.74% since then. We note from Okta Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.61 million.

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) trade information

Instantly OKTA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -11.81% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 125.30 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.89%. The company’s shares are currently down -54.30% year-to-date, but still down -14.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) is -31.75% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.58 day(s).

Okta Inc. (OKTA) estimates and forecasts

Okta Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -59.93 percent over the past six months and at a -171.74% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 6.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -500.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 52.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 24 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $359.82 million in revenue for the current quarter. 22 analysts expect Okta Inc. to make $374.82 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 53.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -7.80%. Okta Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -173.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 25.00% per year for the next five years.

OKTA Dividends

Okta Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 01 and March 07.

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.80% of Okta Inc. shares, and 83.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.07%. Okta Inc. stock is held by 1,034 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 8.49% of the shares, which is about 12.6 million shares worth $2.99 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.30% or 12.33 million shares worth $2.76 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 4.32 million shares worth $1.03 billion, making up 2.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.06 million shares worth around $962.69 million, which represents about 2.73% of the total shares outstanding.