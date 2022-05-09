Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 5.93 million shares of the Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) were traded, and its beta was 4.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.16, and it changed around -$0.12 or -5.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $491.70M. OCGN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.65, offering almost -717.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 2.78% since then. We note from Ocugen Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 10.89 million.

Ocugen Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended OCGN as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ocugen Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) trade information

Instantly OCGN has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.51 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.94%. The company’s shares are currently down -52.53% year-to-date, but still down -1.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) is -32.29% down in the 30-day period.

Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) estimates and forecasts

Ocugen Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -78.53 percent over the past six months and at a 103.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 150.00% in the next quarter.

3 analysts expect Ocugen Inc. to make $13.86 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 65.20%.

OCGN Dividends

Ocugen Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 16 and March 21.

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.44% of Ocugen Inc. shares, and 29.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.66%. Ocugen Inc. stock is held by 175 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 6.48% of the shares, which is about 12.91 million shares worth $92.66 million.

State Street Corporation, with 5.68% or 11.32 million shares worth $81.26 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 7.67 million shares worth $55.04 million, making up 3.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.6 million shares worth around $40.21 million, which represents about 2.81% of the total shares outstanding.