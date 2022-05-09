Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In today’s recent session, 6.57 million shares of the Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) have been traded, and its beta is 2.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.01, and it changed around -$1.26 or -6.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.95B. NCLH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.95, offering almost -99.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.90, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 12.4% since then. We note from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 21.73 million.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended NCLH as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.61 for the current quarter.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) trade information

Instantly NCLH has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.90% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.39 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.58%. The company’s shares are currently down -11.91% year-to-date, but still down -8.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) is -11.65% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.85, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 34.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NCLH is forecast to be at a low of $19.00 and a high of $38.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -123.4% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -11.7% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) estimates and forecasts

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -31.88 percent over the past six months and at a 78.19% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 32.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 30.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 60.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -43.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $585.46 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. to make $1.05 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $9.58 million and $3.1 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6,011.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 33,752.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -45.10%.

NCLH Dividends

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.44% of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares, and 49.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.12%. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock is held by 697 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 10.61% of the shares, which is about 39.27 million shares worth $1.05 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.47% or 20.24 million shares worth $540.68 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 10.49 million shares worth $280.28 million, making up 2.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 9.24 million shares worth around $246.86 million, which represents about 2.50% of the total shares outstanding.