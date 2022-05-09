New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU): How It Has Performed & Trended – Marketing Sentinel
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU): How It Has Performed & Trended

In today’s recent session, 0.7 million shares of the New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) have been traded, and its beta is 0.80. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.31, and it changed around -$0.89 or -7.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.12B. EDU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $152.30, offering almost -1246.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.40, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.73% since then. We note from New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.62 million.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended EDU as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.46 for the current quarter.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) trade information

Instantly EDU has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -7.30% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.43 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.79%. The company’s shares are currently down -41.90% year-to-date, but still down -2.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) is -3.17% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.18, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 62.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EDU is forecast to be at a low of $11.20 and a high of $126.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1014.06% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.97% from its current level to reach the projected low.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) estimates and forecasts

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -39.90 percent over the past six months and at a -8.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -227.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -655.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -28.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.16 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. to make $806.52 million in revenue for the quarter ending Nov 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -9.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 69.90%.

EDU Dividends

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 26.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.91% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares, and 64.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.51%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stock is held by 422 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.60% of the shares, which is about 10.12 million shares worth $212.55 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.37% or 6.28 million shares worth $131.96 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 1.92 million shares worth $27.43 million, making up 0.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 1.73 million shares worth around $24.75 million, which represents about 0.10% of the total shares outstanding.

