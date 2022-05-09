Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ: MKD) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 8.27 million shares of the Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.11, and it changed around $0.0 or -1.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.70M. MKD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.05, offering almost -854.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.11, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive 0.0% since then. We note from Molecular Data Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.78 million.

Instantly MKD has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.32% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1350 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.52%. The company’s shares are currently down -48.62% year-to-date, but still down -13.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) is -41.05% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.75 day(s).

Molecular Data Inc. (MKD) estimates and forecasts

Molecular Data Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 25.

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.08% of Molecular Data Inc. shares, and 3.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.21%. Molecular Data Inc. stock is held by 10 institutions, with TB Alternative Assets Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 1.39% of the shares, which is about 2.29 million shares worth $0.5 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.67% or 1.11 million shares worth $0.24 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 27017.0 shares worth $6835.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares.