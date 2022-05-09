MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In the last trading session, 6.29 million shares of the MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) were traded, and its beta was 1.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.59, and it changed around $0.02 or 3.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $75.84M. MEIP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.56, offering almost -503.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.48, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.64% since then. We note from MEI Pharma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 5.72 million.

MEI Pharma Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended MEIP as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. MEI Pharma Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.2 for the current quarter.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) trade information

Instantly MEIP has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.91% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6200 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.84%. The company’s shares are currently down -77.82% year-to-date, but still up 20.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) is 0.63% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.30, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 88.87% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MEIP is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2442.37% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -69.49% from its current level to reach the projected low.

MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) estimates and forecasts

MEI Pharma Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -81.66 percent over the past six months and at a 40.48% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 28.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 37.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.67 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect MEI Pharma Inc. to make $5.55 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.80%. MEI Pharma Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 11.00% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -0.10% per year for the next five years.

MEIP Dividends

MEI Pharma Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 02 and February 07.

MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.57% of MEI Pharma Inc. shares, and 71.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.59%. MEI Pharma Inc. stock is held by 145 institutions, with BioImpact Capital LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 11.08% of the shares, which is about 12.49 million shares worth $34.48 million.

First Light Asset Management, LLC, with 7.66% or 8.64 million shares worth $23.84 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 4.19 million shares worth $11.57 million, making up 3.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.2 million shares worth around $8.83 million, which represents about 2.84% of the total shares outstanding.