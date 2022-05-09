LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ: LOGC) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In today’s recent session, 40.24 million shares of the LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.78, and it changed around $0.28 or 56.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.09M. LOGC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.19, offering almost -565.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.39, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 50.0% since then. We note from LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 241.95K.

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended LOGC as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.34 for the current quarter.

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) trade information

Instantly LOGC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 56.86% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8750 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.86%. The company’s shares are currently down -78.50% year-to-date, but still up 12.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) is -28.33% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 76.58% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LOGC is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -669.23% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -156.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) estimates and forecasts

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -87.07 percent over the past six months and at a 10.48% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -54.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -6.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.45 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. to make $900k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $542k and $461k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 167.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 95.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -49.50%.

LOGC Dividends

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 15.

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.06% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 60.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.97%. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 67 institutions, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 25.69% of the shares, which is about 8.47 million shares worth $19.56 million.

Franklin Resources, Inc., with 4.85% or 1.6 million shares worth $3.69 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 0.66 million shares worth $2.41 million, making up 2.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.4 million shares worth around $1.85 million, which represents about 1.23% of the total shares outstanding.