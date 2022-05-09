Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For General Motors Company (NYSE: GM).

In today’s recent session, 4.38 million shares of the General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) have been traded, and its beta is 1.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $38.98, and it changed around -$0.6 or -1.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $58.26B. GM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $67.21, offering almost -72.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $37.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 4.44% since then. We note from General Motors Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 18.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.92 million.

General Motors Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended GM as a Hold, whereas 18 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. General Motors Company is expected to report earnings per share of $1.05 for the current quarter.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) trade information

Instantly GM has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.52% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 41.24 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.48%. The company’s shares are currently down -32.49% year-to-date, but still up 4.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) is 0.20% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.99 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $63.52, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 38.63% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GM is forecast to be at a low of $40.00 and a high of $98.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -151.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2.62% from its current level to reach the projected low.

General Motors Company (GM) estimates and forecasts

General Motors Company share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -32.50 percent over the past six months and at a -3.25% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -45.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -34.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $34.25 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect General Motors Company to make $36.71 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $37.52 billion and $32.67 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -8.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2.20%. General Motors Company earnings are expected to increase by 54.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 2.90% per year for the next five years.

GM Dividends

General Motors Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 08 and February 14.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.89% of General Motors Company shares, and 82.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.88%. General Motors Company stock is held by 1,847 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 7.94% of the shares, which is about 115.44 million shares worth $6.77 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.06% or 102.61 million shares worth $5.41 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 36.89 million shares worth $1.94 billion, making up 2.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 33.62 million shares worth around $1.95 billion, which represents about 2.31% of the total shares outstanding.