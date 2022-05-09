Let’s Talk About How Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 1.75 million shares of the Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $35.68, and it changed around -$1.34 or -3.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.60B. BEAM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $138.52, offering almost -288.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $36.20, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -1.46% since then. We note from Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.03 million.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended BEAM as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Beam Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.04 for the current quarter.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) trade information

Instantly BEAM has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 44.36 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.57%. The company’s shares are currently down -55.23% year-to-date, but still down -4.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) is -34.89% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.17 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $116.45, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 69.36% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BEAM is forecast to be at a low of $62.00 and a high of $154.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -331.61% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -73.77% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) estimates and forecasts

Beam Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -61.82 percent over the past six months and at a 27.27% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 38.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 69.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7,441.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.13 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Beam Therapeutics Inc. to make $1.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 18,733.30%.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -37.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 4.10% per year for the next five years.

BEAM Dividends

Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 14 and March 18.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.14% of Beam Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 84.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.89%. Beam Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 309 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 11.72% of the shares, which is about 7.98 million shares worth $636.2 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.63% or 4.52 million shares worth $393.0 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 5.97 million shares worth $472.91 million, making up 8.77% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held roughly 2.2 million shares worth around $173.76 million, which represents about 3.22% of the total shares outstanding.