Let’s Discuss The XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) Stock Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 0.96 million shares of the XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.96, and it changed around -$1.18 or -5.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.97B. XP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $53.08, offering almost -179.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.20, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -1.27% since then. We note from XP Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.30 million.

XP Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended XP as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. XP Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) trade information

Instantly XP has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.86% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 24.30 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.98%. The company’s shares are currently down -29.92% year-to-date, but still down -18.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) is -33.97% down in the 30-day period.

XP Inc. (XP) estimates and forecasts

XP Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -37.72 percent over the past six months and at a 18.97% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $620.36 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect XP Inc. to make $733.32 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 16.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 78.90%. XP Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 68.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 18.90% per year for the next five years.

XP Dividends

XP Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 01 and August 05.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 57.79% of XP Inc. shares, and 62.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 147.34%. XP Inc. stock is held by 391 institutions, with General Atlantic, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 11.52% of the shares, which is about 48.87 million shares worth $1.4 billion.

Europacific Growth Fund was the top Mutual Fund as of Dec 30, 2021. It held 11.26 million shares worth $323.54 million, making up 2.65% of all outstanding shares.