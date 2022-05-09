JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD): Stock Forecast For 2022 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In today’s recent session, 7.75 million shares of the JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) have been traded, and its beta is 0.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $50.76, and it changed around -$4.85 or -8.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $96.35B. JD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $92.69, offering almost -82.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $41.56, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 18.12% since then. We note from JD.com Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.69 million.

JD.com Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 53 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 7 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended JD as a Hold, whereas 43 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. JD.com Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter.

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) trade information

Instantly JD has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -8.72% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 63.96 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.64%. The company’s shares are currently down -20.64% year-to-date, but still down -9.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) is -5.86% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 27.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.03 day(s).

JD.com Inc. (JD) estimates and forecasts

JD.com Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -30.75 percent over the past six months and at a 15.38% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -7.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 4.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 23.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 29.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $43.81 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect JD.com Inc. to make $39.82 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $34.87 billion and $31.44 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 25.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 26.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -9.90%. JD.com Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -107.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 23.94% per year for the next five years.

JD Dividends

JD.com Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 11 and August 17.

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.59% of JD.com Inc. shares, and 31.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.77%. JD.com Inc. stock is held by 1,074 institutions, with Tiger Global Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 3.83% of the shares, which is about 51.14 million shares worth $3.69 billion.

Invesco Ltd., with 2.12% or 28.36 million shares worth $2.05 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 10.74 million shares worth $903.15 million, making up 0.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF held roughly 7.84 million shares worth around $566.28 million, which represents about 0.59% of the total shares outstanding.