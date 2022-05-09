It’s Easy To Bet On ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In the last trading session, 1.36 million shares of the ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) were traded, and its beta was 1.73. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.26, and it changed around -$0.06 or -19.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.80M. PIXY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.85, offering almost -1380.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.31, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -19.23% since then. We note from ShiftPixy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.28 million.

ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) trade information

Instantly PIXY has showed a red trend with a performance of -19.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3690 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 29.54%. The company’s shares are currently down -78.03% year-to-date, but still down -27.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) is -59.21% down in the 30-day period.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.10%.

PIXY Dividends

ShiftPixy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on January 14.

ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 46.11% of ShiftPixy Inc. shares, and 13.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.60%. ShiftPixy Inc. stock is held by 20 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 9.93% of the shares, which is about 2.85 million shares worth $3.16 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.93% or 0.27 million shares worth $0.3 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.14 million shares worth $0.16 million, making up 0.50% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.12 million shares worth around $0.16 million, which represents about 0.43% of the total shares outstanding.