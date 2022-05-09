IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX:ITP) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In the last trading session, 24.78 million shares of the IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX:ITP) were traded, and its beta was -0.47. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.40, and it changed around -$0.1 or -19.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $49.47M. ITP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.60, offering almost -50.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 60.0% since then. We note from IT Tech Packaging Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 19.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.04 million.

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX:ITP) trade information

Instantly ITP has showed a red trend with a performance of -19.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5120 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.87%. The company’s shares are currently up 75.57% year-to-date, but still down -10.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX:ITP) is 77.73% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.76 day(s).

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -46.40%. IT Tech Packaging Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 107.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

ITP Dividends

IT Tech Packaging Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 21 and March 25.

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX:ITP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.47% of IT Tech Packaging Inc. shares, and 1.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.43%. IT Tech Packaging Inc. stock is held by 15 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.30% of the shares, which is about 0.29 million shares worth $0.11 million.

HRT Financial LLC, with 0.26% or 0.26 million shares worth $98640.0 as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 0.15 million shares worth $56830.0, making up 0.15% of all outstanding shares.