Is Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) Worth Your Money In 2022?

In the last trading session, 11.58 million shares of the Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) were traded, and its beta was 2.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.13, and it changed around -$0.13 or -3.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.21B. UEC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.60, offering almost -59.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.89, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 54.24% since then. We note from Uranium Energy Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 14.99 million.

Uranium Energy Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended UEC as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Uranium Energy Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) trade information

Instantly UEC has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.91 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.89%. The company’s shares are currently up 23.28% year-to-date, but still down -2.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) is -14.14% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.48, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 36.27% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UEC is forecast to be at a low of $5.50 and a high of $7.10. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -71.91% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -33.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) estimates and forecasts

Uranium Energy Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -9.63 percent over the past six months and at a 42.86% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.50%.

UEC Dividends

Uranium Energy Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 14.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.00% of Uranium Energy Corp. shares, and 43.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 44.47%. Uranium Energy Corp. stock is held by 219 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 10.15% of the shares, which is about 27.13 million shares worth $90.89 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.28% or 16.8 million shares worth $56.27 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 22.71 million shares worth $76.09 million, making up 8.50% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF held roughly 11.76 million shares worth around $46.11 million, which represents about 4.40% of the total shares outstanding.