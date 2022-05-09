Is Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In the last trading session, 36.69 million shares of the Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) were traded, and its beta was 1.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.99, and it changed around -$0.48 or -32.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $211.58M. CLVS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.24, offering almost -631.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.35, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -36.36% since then. We note from Clovis Oncology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.52 million.

Clovis Oncology Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended CLVS as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Clovis Oncology Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.56 for the current quarter.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) trade information

Instantly CLVS has showed a red trend with a performance of -32.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.1600 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 54.17%. The company’s shares are currently down -63.42% year-to-date, but still down -50.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) is -64.47% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 26.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.1 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.83, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 65.02% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CLVS is forecast to be at a low of $1.50 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -304.04% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -51.52% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) estimates and forecasts

Clovis Oncology Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -78.31 percent over the past six months and at a 35.68% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 45.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 35.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -7.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $40.03 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Clovis Oncology Inc. to make $44.68 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $43.3 million and $38.05 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -7.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 17.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.10%.

CLVS Dividends

Clovis Oncology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 25.

Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.51% of Clovis Oncology Inc. shares, and 48.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 49.27%. Clovis Oncology Inc. stock is held by 219 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 11.29% of the shares, which is about 14.67 million shares worth $65.45 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.46% or 12.29 million shares worth $54.84 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 12.57 million shares worth $56.08 million, making up 9.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.61 million shares worth around $16.12 million, which represents about 2.78% of the total shares outstanding.