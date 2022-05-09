Is AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCL) Worth Your Money In 2022?

In today’s recent session, 0.53 million shares of the AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.84, and it changed around -$0.6 or -8.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.21B. ABCL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $36.05, offering almost -427.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.06, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -3.22% since then. We note from AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.70 million.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ABCL as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. AbCellera Biologics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) trade information

Instantly ABCL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -8.13% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.43 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.86%. The company’s shares are currently down -47.97% year-to-date, but still down -3.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) is -25.08% down in the 30-day period.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) estimates and forecasts

AbCellera Biologics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -57.17 percent over the past six months and at a -4.17% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -2.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 700.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -16.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $208.96 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect AbCellera Biologics Inc. to make $74.85 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $202.74 million and $71.51 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.70%.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 6.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

ABCL Dividends

AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 10.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.13% of AbCellera Biologics Inc. shares, and 42.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.03%. AbCellera Biologics Inc. stock is held by 152 institutions, with Capital World Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 7.75% of the shares, which is about 22.05 million shares worth $315.34 million.

Allianz Asset Management GmbH, with 3.92% or 11.17 million shares worth $159.66 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Europacific Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 7.61 million shares worth $108.8 million, making up 2.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund held roughly 5.4 million shares worth around $77.2 million, which represents about 1.90% of the total shares outstanding.