ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 1.45 million shares of the ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) were traded, and its beta was 3.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.39, and it changed around $0.01 or 1.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.40M. IO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.67, offering almost -584.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.26% since then. We note from ION Geophysical Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 5.66 million.

ION Geophysical Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended IO as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ION Geophysical Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) trade information

Instantly IO has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.32% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4889 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.23%. The company’s shares are currently down -55.67% year-to-date, but still down -20.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) is -51.90% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 90.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IO is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -925.64% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -925.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 84.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 67.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -8.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $33.73 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect ION Geophysical Corporation to make $32.36 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $27.3 million and $21.51 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 23.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 50.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -2.60%. ION Geophysical Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 23.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 18.00% per year for the next five years.

IO Dividends

ION Geophysical Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 08 and February 14.

ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.13% of ION Geophysical Corporation shares, and 25.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 29.34%. ION Geophysical Corporation stock is held by 45 institutions, with Gates Capital Management, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 9.97% of the shares, which is about 2.95 million shares worth $3.93 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.99% or 0.89 million shares worth $1.18 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.62 million shares worth $0.82 million, making up 2.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.24 million shares worth around $0.32 million, which represents about 0.80% of the total shares outstanding.