Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 1.96 million shares of the Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.16, and it changed around -$0.26 or -5.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $593.30M. INVZ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.25, offering almost -170.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.89, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.53% since then. We note from Innoviz Technologies Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.53 million.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended INVZ as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.19 for the current quarter.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) trade information

Instantly INVZ has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.14 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.07%. The company’s shares are currently down -34.38% year-to-date, but still up 2.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) is 12.74% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 45.76% from its current value. Analyst projections state that INVZ is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -140.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -44.23% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) estimates and forecasts

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -12.05 percent over the past six months and at a 28.57% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.10%.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Innoviz Technologies Ltd. to make $2 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

INVZ Dividends

Innoviz Technologies Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 31.60% of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. shares, and 16.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.88%. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. stock is held by 55 institutions, with Antara Capital, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 5.24% of the shares, which is about 7.0 million shares worth $40.32 million.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd, with 1.43% or 1.91 million shares worth $10.98 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 0.7 million shares worth $3.65 million, making up 0.52% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF held roughly 0.37 million shares worth around $2.14 million, which represents about 0.28% of the total shares outstanding.