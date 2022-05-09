Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In the last trading session, 7.78 million shares of the Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.89, and it changed around -$0.02 or -2.20% from the last close. IMPP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.70, offering almost -989.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 55.06% since then. We note from Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 44.47 million.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) trade information

Instantly IMPP has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.20% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.0600 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.04%. The company’s shares are currently down -58.41% year-to-date, but still down -7.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) is -32.05% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8890.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.05 day(s).

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) estimates and forecasts

IMPP Dividends

Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.62% of Imperial Petroleum Inc. shares, and 8.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.57%.