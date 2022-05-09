If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) – Marketing Sentinel
If You're An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS)

In the last trading session, 1.37 million shares of the Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) were traded, and its beta was 3.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.25, and it changed around $0.55 or 9.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $97.31M. CPS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $36.40, offering almost -482.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.47, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.48% since then. We note from Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 613.68K.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CPS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$2.7 for the current quarter.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) trade information

Instantly CPS has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.59 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.16%. The company’s shares are currently down -72.11% year-to-date, but still up 35.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) is -20.58% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 75.96% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CPS is forecast to be at a low of $26.00 and a high of $26.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -316.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -316.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -1,521.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -96.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -2.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $594.75 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. to make $637.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $696.88 million and $668.97 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -14.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -4.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -35.40%. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -19.70% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -8.50% per year for the next five years.

CPS Dividends

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 03.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.01% of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. shares, and 101.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.40%. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. stock is held by 169 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 17.58% of the shares, which is about 2.99 million shares worth $66.95 million.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, with 12.30% or 2.09 million shares worth $46.85 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.19 million shares worth $26.73 million, making up 7.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund held roughly 0.97 million shares worth around $21.83 million, which represents about 5.73% of the total shares outstanding.

