If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH)

In the last trading session, 2.57 million shares of the AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.92, and it changed around -$0.32 or -9.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $329.61M. APPH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.22, offering almost -592.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.27% since then. We note from AppHarvest Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.08 million.

AppHarvest Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended APPH as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. AppHarvest Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.28 for the current quarter.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) trade information

Instantly APPH has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.11 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 28.95%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.94% year-to-date, but still down -28.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) is -41.60% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.83, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 57.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that APPH is forecast to be at a low of $5.50 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -208.22% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -88.36% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) estimates and forecasts

AppHarvest Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -47.86 percent over the past six months and at a 3.08% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.90%.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect AppHarvest Inc. to make $6.3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 174.00%.

APPH Dividends

AppHarvest Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 27 and January 31.

AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.28% of AppHarvest Inc. shares, and 43.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 58.80%. AppHarvest Inc. stock is held by 207 institutions, with Inclusive Capital Partners, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 8.73% of the shares, which is about 8.8 million shares worth $57.37 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.64% or 5.68 million shares worth $37.03 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.75 million shares worth $11.41 million, making up 1.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.61 million shares worth around $9.71 million, which represents about 1.60% of the total shares outstanding.