If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 3.25 million shares of the Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX:HUSA) were traded, and its beta was 0.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.08, and it changed around $0.15 or 3.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $39.00M. HUSA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.61, offering almost -307.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.07, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 73.77% since then. We note from Houston American Energy Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 9.55 million.

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX:HUSA) trade information

Instantly HUSA has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.82% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.61 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.5%. The company’s shares are currently up 185.31% year-to-date, but still up 14.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX:HUSA) is -0.73% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $137.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 97.03% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HUSA is forecast to be at a low of $137.50 and a high of $137.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -3270.1% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3270.1% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 29.80%.

HUSA Dividends

Houston American Energy Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 16 and May 20.

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX:HUSA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.28% of Houston American Energy Corp. shares, and 5.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.05%. Houston American Energy Corp. stock is held by 21 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 1.35% of the shares, which is about 0.13 million shares worth $0.19 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 1.33% or 0.13 million shares worth $0.19 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.13 million shares worth $0.18 million, making up 1.30% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.12 million shares worth around $0.17 million, which represents about 1.24% of the total shares outstanding.