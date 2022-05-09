If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In today’s recent session, 0.55 million shares of the Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.30, and it changed around -$3.72 or -26.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.90B. NRGV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.10, offering almost -114.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.88, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 13.79% since then. We note from Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.10 million.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) trade information

Instantly NRGV has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -26.53% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.51 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 29.01%. The company’s shares are currently up 41.62% year-to-date, but still up 0.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) is -27.21% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 39.41% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NRGV is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $22.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -113.59% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 12.62% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) estimates and forecasts

4 analysts expect Energy Vault Holdings Inc. to make $12.97 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

NRGV Dividends

Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 38.43% of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. shares, and 45.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.84%. Energy Vault Holdings Inc. stock is held by 92 institutions, with Marshall Wace LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.77% of the shares, which is about 1.03 million shares worth $10.19 million.

Simplex Trading, LLC, with 0.06% or 82532.0 shares worth $1.31 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.