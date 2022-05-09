Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 15.72 million shares of the Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) were traded, and its beta was 1.86. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.54, and it changed around -$0.07 or -4.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $317.19M. HYMC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.37, offering almost -183.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 81.82% since then. We note from Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 22.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 55.50 million.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended HYMC as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.25 for the current quarter.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) trade information

Instantly HYMC has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8900 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.52%. The company’s shares are currently up 150.94% year-to-date, but still up 9.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) is -26.67% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.37 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 88.15% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HYMC is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -744.16% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -744.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 54.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 37.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 120.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $25.2 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 57.60%.

HYMC Dividends

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 22 and March 28.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.90% of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation shares, and 89.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.21%. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation stock is held by 51 institutions, with Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 40.40% of the shares, which is about 24.41 million shares worth $36.37 million.

Whitebox Advisors, LLC, with 14.47% or 8.74 million shares worth $13.03 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.99 million shares worth $1.47 million, making up 1.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.53 million shares worth around $0.79 million, which represents about 0.88% of the total shares outstanding.