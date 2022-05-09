How To Invest In Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) Stock. Performance & Trends

In today’s recent session, 41.51 million shares of the Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.53, and it changed around $0.64 or 33.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $45.70M. SOPA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $77.34, offering almost -2956.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.80, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 28.85% since then. We note from Society Pass Incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.37 million.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) trade information

Instantly SOPA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 33.86% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.8500 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.23%. The company’s shares are currently down -81.84% year-to-date, but still down -5.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) is -38.44% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 71.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SOPA is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -255.73% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -255.73% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2,688.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $700k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Society Pass Incorporated to make $1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

SOPA Dividends

Society Pass Incorporated’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 40.74% of Society Pass Incorporated shares, and 1.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.07%. Society Pass Incorporated stock is held by 47 institutions, with Geode Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.22% of the shares, which is about 52685.0 shares worth $0.55 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.19% or 45262.0 shares worth $0.47 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 44397.0 shares worth $0.22 million, making up 0.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 30600.0 shares worth around $0.32 million, which represents about 0.13% of the total shares outstanding.