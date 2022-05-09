Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ: HCDI): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.38 million shares of the Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.76, and it changed around -$0.24 or -8.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $39.61M. HCDI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.80, offering almost -37.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.67, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.49% since then. We note from Harbor Custom Development Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.13 million.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) trade information

Instantly HCDI has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.80 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.37%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.94% year-to-date, but still down -2.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) is 32.69% down in the 30-day period.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) estimates and forecasts

HCDI Dividends

Harbor Custom Development Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 15.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.50% of Harbor Custom Development Inc. shares, and 13.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.38%. Harbor Custom Development Inc. stock is held by 20 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 3.04% of the shares, which is about 0.45 million shares worth $1.07 million.

Intellectus Partners, LLC, with 2.75% or 0.41 million shares worth $0.96 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.24 million shares worth $0.56 million, making up 1.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.21 million shares worth around $0.49 million, which represents about 1.40% of the total shares outstanding.