Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN): Stock Forecast For 2022 Still Looks Weak With A -95.69% Decline

In today’s recent session, 0.48 million shares of the Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) have been traded, and its beta is 2.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.33, and it changed around -$1.12 or -6.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $554.37M. GRPN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $55.37, offering almost -261.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.37, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -6.78% since then. We note from Groupon Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 889.32K.

Groupon Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended GRPN as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Groupon Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.52 for the current quarter.

Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) trade information

Instantly GRPN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.81% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.25 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.3%. The company’s shares are currently down -28.97% year-to-date, but still down -15.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) is -16.84% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 36.65% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GRPN is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $30.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -95.69% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -30.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Groupon Inc. (GRPN) estimates and forecasts

Groupon Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -28.20 percent over the past six months and at a 14.16% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -7.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -308.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -42.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -13.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $165.81 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Groupon Inc. to make $202.39 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $263.82 million and $265.96 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -37.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -23.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.80%. Groupon Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 135.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 0.90% per year for the next five years.

GRPN Dividends

Groupon Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 09.

Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.17% of Groupon Inc. shares, and 67.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.36%. Groupon Inc. stock is held by 203 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 7.69% of the shares, which is about 2.3 million shares worth $53.26 million.

Prentice Capital Management, LP, with 6.28% or 1.88 million shares worth $43.52 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

John Hancock Small Cap Core Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 0.82 million shares worth $25.12 million, making up 2.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.73 million shares worth around $16.84 million, which represents about 2.43% of the total shares outstanding.