Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 2.41 million shares of the Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) have been traded, and its beta is 1.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.48, and it changed around -$0.14 or -8.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $589.50M. GTE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.02, offering almost -36.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.44, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 70.27% since then. We note from Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 8.45 million.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended GTE as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) trade information

Instantly GTE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -8.37% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7500 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.43%. The company’s shares are currently up 112.85% year-to-date, but still down 0.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) is 3.85% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 40.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GTE is forecast to be at a low of $1.75 and a high of $4.87. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -229.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -18.24% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 383.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 7.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -15.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $110k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Gran Tierra Energy Inc. to make $110k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -26.57%.

GTE Dividends

Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 01 and August 05.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.30% of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares, and 24.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.28%. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stock is held by 98 institutions, with GMT Capital Corp being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 7.45% of the shares, which is about 27.36 million shares worth $20.82 million.

Royal Bank of Canada, with 2.81% or 10.3 million shares worth $7.84 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 6.57 million shares worth $5.97 million, making up 1.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Core Equity Portfolio held roughly 1.92 million shares worth around $1.74 million, which represents about 0.52% of the total shares outstanding.