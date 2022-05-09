Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 1.79 million shares of the Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) have been traded, and its beta is 1.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.70, and it changed around -$1.13 or -8.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.75B. GOGL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.27, offering almost -12.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.59, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.24% since then. We note from Golden Ocean Group Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.09 million.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) trade information

Instantly GOGL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -8.15% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.09 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.87%. The company’s shares are currently up 48.71% year-to-date, but still up 10.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) is 20.58% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.28 day(s).

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) estimates and forecasts

Golden Ocean Group Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 60.44 percent over the past six months and at a -42.01% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 32.20%.

GOGL Dividends

Golden Ocean Group Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 17 and November 22. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 26.03 percent and its annual dividend per share was 3.60. It is important to note, however, that the 26.03% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 39.34% of Golden Ocean Group Limited shares, and 27.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 44.99%. Golden Ocean Group Limited stock is held by 155 institutions, with Folketrygdfondet being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 4.12% of the shares, which is about 8.14 million shares worth $75.67 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with 3.74% or 7.39 million shares worth $68.72 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 3.2 million shares worth $29.1 million, making up 1.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund held roughly 2.37 million shares worth around $22.27 million, which represents about 1.20% of the total shares outstanding.