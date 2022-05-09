Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: CRGE)

In the last trading session, 1.03 million shares of the Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.03, and it changed around -$0.18 or -3.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $762.74M. CRGE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.46, offering almost -68.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.1% since then. We note from Charge Enterprises Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 328.49K.

Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) trade information

Instantly CRGE has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.91 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.21%. The company’s shares are currently up 42.90% year-to-date, but still down -23.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) is 2.44% down in the 30-day period.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE) estimates and forecasts

CRGE Dividends

Charge Enterprises Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 53.34% of Charge Enterprises Inc. shares, and 1.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.41%. Charge Enterprises Inc. stock is held by 3 institutions, with FNY Investment Advisers, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.03% of the shares, which is about 60000.0 shares worth $0.21 million.

Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC., with 0.01% or 15000.0 shares worth $53250.0 as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.