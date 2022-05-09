Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP)

In today’s recent session, 0.46 million shares of the Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) have been traded, and its beta is 2.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.31, and it changed around -$0.62 or -6.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $484.09M. TUP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.20, offering almost -213.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.82, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -5.48% since then. We note from Tupperware Brands Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 994.03K.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) trade information

Instantly TUP has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.24% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.09 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 48.54%. The company’s shares are currently down -35.06% year-to-date, but still down -43.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) is -47.40% down in the 30-day period.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) estimates and forecasts

Tupperware Brands Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -45.41 percent over the past six months and at a -14.46% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -36.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -48.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -7.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $348.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Tupperware Brands Corporation to make $345 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -19.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -7.80%. Tupperware Brands Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 38.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 12.00% per year for the next five years.

TUP Dividends

Tupperware Brands Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 02 and August 08.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.58% of Tupperware Brands Corporation shares, and 82.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.53%. Tupperware Brands Corporation stock is held by 261 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 17.38% of the shares, which is about 7.94 million shares worth $121.38 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 17.38% or 7.94 million shares worth $121.38 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 3.43 million shares worth $52.94 million, making up 7.52% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund held roughly 2.62 million shares worth around $47.75 million, which represents about 5.74% of the total shares outstanding.