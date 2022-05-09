Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE: RMO)

In the last trading session, 4.64 million shares of the Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE:RMO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.17, and it changed around $0.03 or 2.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $172.40M. RMO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.74, offering almost -817.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.04, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.11% since then. We note from Romeo Power Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 6.55 million.

Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE:RMO) trade information

Instantly RMO has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.63% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2500 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.4%. The company’s shares are currently down -67.95% year-to-date, but still up 6.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE:RMO) is -18.75% up in the 30-day period.

Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 12.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -128.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 83.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.55 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Romeo Power Inc. to make $9.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.65 million and $1.05 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 84.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 801.30%.

RMO Dividends

Romeo Power Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.

Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE:RMO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 32.02% of Romeo Power Inc. shares, and 34.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.03%. Romeo Power Inc. stock is held by 179 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 6.63% of the shares, which is about 8.9 million shares worth $32.48 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.86% or 7.86 million shares worth $28.68 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 5.09 million shares worth $20.16 million, making up 3.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 2.97 million shares worth around $11.78 million, which represents about 2.22% of the total shares outstanding.