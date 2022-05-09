Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID)

In today’s recent session, 0.95 million shares of the Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) have been traded, and its beta is 1.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.83, and it changed around -$0.21 or -5.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.57B. SID at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.24, offering almost -167.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.53, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 7.83% since then. We note from Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.54 million.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) trade information

Instantly SID has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.27% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.45 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.93%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.25% year-to-date, but still down -4.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) is -23.05% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.68 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.3 day(s).

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) estimates and forecasts

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 6.64 percent over the past six months and at a 13.74% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -1.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 59.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.63 billion in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 45.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 72.00%. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional earnings are expected to increase by 224.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 3.91% per year for the next five years.

SID Dividends

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 10.22 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.41. It is important to note, however, that the 10.22% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional shares, and 2.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.97%. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stock is held by 145 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.47% of the shares, which is about 6.45 million shares worth $33.95 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with 0.37% or 5.17 million shares worth $27.21 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2021. The former held 3.78 million shares worth $33.63 million, making up 0.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio held roughly 2.82 million shares worth around $11.5 million, which represents about 0.20% of the total shares outstanding.