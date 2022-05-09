Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AVDX)

In the last trading session, 4.06 million shares of the AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.14, and it changed around $0.41 or 5.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.53B. AVDX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.43, offering almost -236.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.15% since then. We note from AvidXchange Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.14 million.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended AVDX as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.17 for the current quarter.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) trade information

Instantly AVDX has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.30% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.26 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.1%. The company’s shares are currently down -45.95% year-to-date, but still down -0.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) is -0.49% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 35.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AVDX is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -96.56% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -10.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) estimates and forecasts

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -67.35 percent over the past six months and at a 51.92% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $70.89 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect AvidXchange Holdings Inc. to make $77.12 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 18.30%.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -210.30% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -14.07% per year for the next five years.

AVDX Dividends

AvidXchange Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 05.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.93% of AvidXchange Holdings Inc. shares, and 57.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.63%. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. stock is held by 136 institutions, with Bain Capital Venture Investors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 11.88% of the shares, which is about 23.38 million shares worth $352.15 million.

Capital Research Global Investors, with 7.46% or 14.69 million shares worth $221.28 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 3.49 million shares worth $52.61 million, making up 1.77% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held roughly 1.5 million shares worth around $15.54 million, which represents about 0.76% of the total shares outstanding.