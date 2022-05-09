Future Outlook And Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. Stock Price Performance

In the last trading session, 2.19 million shares of the Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) were traded, and its beta was 1.56. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.69, and it changed around $0.06 or 10.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $135.20M. TCRT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.73, offering almost -440.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.58% since then. We note from Alaunos Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.39 million.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) trade information

Instantly TCRT has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7848 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.08%. The company’s shares are currently down -36.70% year-to-date, but still up 29.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) is 17.81% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 35.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 16.37 day(s).

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.30, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 83.95% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TCRT is forecast to be at a low of $1.50 and a high of $7.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -986.96% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -117.39% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) estimates and forecasts

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -57.93 percent over the past six months and at a 13.51% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.60%.

TCRT Dividends

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.81% of Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 59.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.58%. Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 227 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 7.76% of the shares, which is about 16.76 million shares worth $18.27 million.

MSD Partners, L.P., with 7.01% or 15.15 million shares worth $16.52 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 8.51 million shares worth $9.27 million, making up 3.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.82 million shares worth around $6.34 million, which represents about 2.69% of the total shares outstanding.