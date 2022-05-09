FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In today’s recent session, 4.0 million shares of the FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) have been traded, and its beta is 4.35. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.57, and it changed around -$0.35 or -8.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.58B. FCEL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.62, offering almost -253.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.39, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 5.04% since then. We note from FuelCell Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 19.62 million.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) trade information

Instantly FCEL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -8.93% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.78 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.31%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.62% year-to-date, but still down -3.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) is -30.74% down in the 30-day period.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) estimates and forecasts

FuelCell Energy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -57.76 percent over the past six months and at a 12.90% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 24.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 66.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 16.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 106.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $27.73 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect FuelCell Energy Inc. to make $37.14 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 25.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 57.30%. FuelCell Energy Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 25.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

FCEL Dividends

FuelCell Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 14 and March 18.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.63% of FuelCell Energy Inc. shares, and 39.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 41.45%. FuelCell Energy Inc. stock is held by 337 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 8.48% of the shares, which is about 31.1 million shares worth $208.03 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.77% or 28.47 million shares worth $190.49 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 8.67 million shares worth $58.0 million, making up 2.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 7.65 million shares worth around $51.2 million, which represents about 2.09% of the total shares outstanding.