Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In today’s recent session, 3.07 million shares of the Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.10, and it changed around -$0.17 or -5.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $953.65M. FSM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.22, offering almost -132.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.91, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 6.13% since then. We note from Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.04 million.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) trade information

Instantly FSM has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.35% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.70 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.22%. The company’s shares are currently down -16.15% year-to-date, but still down -6.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) is -13.95% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.8 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.2 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.77, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 35.01% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FSM is forecast to be at a low of $3.91 and a high of $5.48. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -76.77% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -26.13% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) estimates and forecasts

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -32.72 percent over the past six months and at a -10.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 19.84%.

FSM Dividends

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 08 and March 14.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.63% of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares, and 34.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 34.66%. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stock is held by 221 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 10.07% of the shares, which is about 29.35 million shares worth $114.48 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with 2.14% or 6.25 million shares worth $24.38 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 14.0 million shares worth $54.59 million, making up 4.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF held roughly 13.02 million shares worth around $50.79 million, which represents about 4.47% of the total shares outstanding.