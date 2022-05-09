Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: EMBK) In 2022: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In the last trading session, 1.01 million shares of the Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.91, and it changed around -$0.21 or -5.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.85B. EMBK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.49, offering almost -168.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.02% since then. We note from Embark Technology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 726.19K.

Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) trade information

Instantly EMBK has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.10% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.52 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 29.17%. The company’s shares are currently down -54.95% year-to-date, but still down -28.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) is -35.26% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.57 day(s).

Embark Technology Inc. (EMBK) estimates and forecasts

Embark Technology Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -60.26 percent over the past six months and at a 15.25% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.10%.

EMBK Dividends

Embark Technology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Embark Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.75% of Embark Technology Inc. shares, and 48.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.50%. Embark Technology Inc. stock is held by 89 institutions, with Alberta Investment Managament Corp being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.83% of the shares, which is about 3.0 million shares worth $29.79 million.

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund, with 0.83% or 3.0 million shares worth $29.79 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Blackrock Var Ser Fd-Blackrock Global Allocation V.I. Fd and BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.11 million shares worth $1.07 million, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust held roughly 0.1 million shares worth around $1.04 million, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.