Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) Stock Forecast: Bullish Signals Pointing To $30.00 In 2022

In today’s recent session, 0.51 million shares of the Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.64, and it changed around -$0.3 or -3.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.11B. DVAX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.39, offering almost -147.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.09, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 17.94% since then. We note from Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.65 million.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended DVAX as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Dynavax Technologies Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) trade information

Instantly DVAX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.36% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.52 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.24%. The company’s shares are currently down -36.46% year-to-date, but still up 1.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) is -16.99% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 67.09% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DVAX is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $30.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -247.22% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -131.48% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) estimates and forecasts

Dynavax Technologies Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -56.94 percent over the past six months and at a 115.79% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 1,150.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 220.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 46.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $150.56 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Dynavax Technologies Corporation to make $173.26 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $41.59 million and $108.27 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 262.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 60.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.90%.

DVAX Dividends

Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 02 and August 08.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.29% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares, and 77.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.72%. Dynavax Technologies Corporation stock is held by 275 institutions, with Federated Hermes, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 12.83% of the shares, which is about 16.21 million shares worth $228.04 million.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC, with 6.66% or 8.41 million shares worth $118.4 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 8.0 million shares worth $103.76 million, making up 6.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund held roughly 8.0 million shares worth around $103.76 million, which represents about 6.33% of the total shares outstanding.