Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) In 2022: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 5.4 million shares of the Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) have been traded, and its beta is 1.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $40.02, and it changed around -$0.98 or -2.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $27.01B. DAL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $48.54, offering almost -21.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $29.75, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.66% since then. We note from Delta Air Lines Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 16.47 million.

Delta Air Lines Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended DAL as a Hold, whereas 16 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Delta Air Lines Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.47 for the current quarter.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) trade information

Instantly DAL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.39% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 43.97 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.98%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.91% year-to-date, but still down -4.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) is 9.07% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $54.26, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 26.24% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DAL is forecast to be at a low of $44.00 and a high of $70.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -74.91% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -9.95% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) estimates and forecasts

Delta Air Lines Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 0.02 percent over the past six months and at a 161.03% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 44.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 237.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 406.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 56.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $12.93 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Delta Air Lines Inc. to make $13.02 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 42.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -39.90%. Delta Air Lines Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 102.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 13.31% per year for the next five years.

DAL Dividends

Delta Air Lines Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 12 and July 18.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.32% of Delta Air Lines Inc. shares, and 64.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 64.79%. Delta Air Lines Inc. stock is held by 1,284 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 10.45% of the shares, which is about 66.97 million shares worth $2.62 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.95% or 38.13 million shares worth $1.49 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 18.2 million shares worth $711.22 million, making up 2.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 14.47 million shares worth around $565.56 million, which represents about 2.26% of the total shares outstanding.