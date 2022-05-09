Decisionpoint Systems Inc. (AMEX: DPSI): Stock Forecast For 2022 Sees A An Incline Of 67.25%

In today’s recent session, 0.7 million shares of the Decisionpoint Systems Inc. (AMEX:DPSI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.03, and it changed around $1.34 or 19.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $50.51M. DPSI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.22, offering almost -77.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.10, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 61.39% since then. We note from Decisionpoint Systems Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 71000.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.13K.

Decisionpoint Systems Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended DPSI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Decisionpoint Systems Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter.

Decisionpoint Systems Inc. (AMEX:DPSI) trade information

Instantly DPSI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 19.97% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.80 on Friday, 05/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 31.95%. The company’s shares are currently down -41.01% year-to-date, but still up 71.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Decisionpoint Systems Inc. (AMEX:DPSI) is 59.29% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 41.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 18.23 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -14.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DPSI is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 12.83% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 12.83% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Decisionpoint Systems Inc. (DPSI) estimates and forecasts

Decisionpoint Systems Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 96.76 percent over the past six months and at a 250.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.00%.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $15.55 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Decisionpoint Systems Inc. to make $17.15 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.90%.

DPSI Dividends

Decisionpoint Systems Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 15.

Decisionpoint Systems Inc. (AMEX:DPSI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.76% of Decisionpoint Systems Inc. shares, and 0.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.14%. Decisionpoint Systems Inc. stock is held by 2 institutions, with Perritt Ultra MicroCap Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.35% of the shares, which is about 49430.0 shares worth $0.56 million.